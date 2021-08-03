Killer Apple deal: AirPods Max is $80 off

Back to school sales are in full swing and right now Amazon subsidiary Woot is offering one of the best AirPods deals of the summer.

Right now you can get the AirPods Max for $469 at Woot. That’s a hefty $80 off the usual price of $549 for these premium Bluetooth headphones. In fact, that’s even cheaper than they were during Amazon’s own Prime Day even back in June. That makes this one of the best Apple deals we’ve seen over the last few months.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $469 @ Woot

The Apple AirPods Max is a luxury pair of noise-canceling headphones. They combine big 40mm drivers with a comfortable memory foam design and a host of smart tech, like 3D Spatial Audio. They're currently on sale at Woot for $80 off. View Deal

This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen for the AirPods Max. A couple of weeks ago Amazon itself took $90 off, but this deal gets very close to the all-time low price for Apple’s wireless headphones.

Making this deal even sweeter is that it’s available on headphones in any color. The AirPods Max come in a range of fun colors from coral pink to metallic blue, whereas more traditional grey or silver offerings complete the range if you want your headphones to be a little less conspicuous.

In our AirPods Max review, we found Apple’s wireless headphones to offer excellent sound. While the large price tag often dominates the conversation about the AirPods Max, but you do get value for your money: “the AirPods Max are worth $549. In fact, you could fairly count them among the best noise-canceling headphones and even the best headphones overall,” our reviewer said.

The inclusion of Apple’s Spatial Audio — basically surround sound for headsets — really impresses in particular. Though the lack of an on/off switch and precious little protection offered by the included smart case remain disappointing cons that need to be addressed in future iterations.

However, the active noise cancellation feature especially is really becoming useful now that the world is opening up again and commutes and long flights are once again a fixture of our lives.

Woot notes that this deal on the AirPods Max will run for either two months or until the product is sold out, whichever comes first. With such a steep discount it seems almost certain that the deal won’t run for months.