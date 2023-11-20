I've been writing about audio for over 20 years — here are 5 Black Friday headphone deals I recommend

These are the best Black Friday headphone deals I've found with at least 50% off right now — each of them are popular headphone models from legendary names in the world of audio, and are some of the biggest discounts I've seen on the best headphones around.

Why trust me? I've been testing audio products for more than 30 years, so I know what to look for when it comes to recommending the best headphones for all budgets and styles.

All of my picks below manage to balance great performance, comfort and value for money at the full MSRP, so you can rest assured these headphones are a real bargain at half price or less. Plus, all are the lowest prices I've seen for these models in this year's seasonal sales so far. I've no idea how long these deals will last though, so make sure you grab them while you can.

Remember to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more outstanding deals to shop across all Tom's Guide's tech and lifestyle categories.

5 Black Friday headphone deals with 50% off right now

Top Black Friday headphone deals with 50% off

Sennheiser HD 450BT: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

These wireless headphones boast signature Sennheiser sound and strong noise cancelation. Our Sennheiser HD 450BT review said they provided great sound and solid active noise cancelation at an affordable price. The 30 hours of battery life with ANC turned on is impressive, and with a comfortable fit, you won't want to take these headphones off.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser HD 599 SE: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

For audio lovers, this is the Black Friday deal to jump on. At under $100 these over-ear, open-back headphones are the real deal for critical listening, offering neutral sound quality, large soundstage and great imaging via custom 38mm drivers. They're comfortable for long listening sessions and, best of all, affordable.

Philips Fidelio L3: was $349 now $140 @ Amazon

These flagship over-ear headphones from Philips sport wireless Bluetooth connectivity and effective ANC. Although, we have yet to review this particular model, we have hands-on experience and can vouch for their first-class performance, comfort and battery life that runs to 32 hours with ANC.

Black Friday headphone deals — what to look for in 2023

Although you can find the best headphone deals at any time of the year, Black Friday deals tend to break all price records and 2023 is looking like no exception. It's not only about price though, and many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, its a good idea to take the following categories into consideration before settling on any pair of headphones.

1. Design: Are you looking for in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones? Wired or wireless? Luxury or sporty? Since these are headphones that will be used for multiple occasions, you want something that suits your lifestyle. Some models are more versatile than others, and I always have my AirPods Pro 2 with me for routine office commutes and trips to the gym. Whatever type you choose, make sure the headphones are well-built, easy to carry, and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

2. Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings. Some of the best audiophile headphones provide a premium audio experience at a price that's more affordable than you'd expect. Some models offer personalized sound via companion app, which allows the user to create their own profiles and tweak EQ levels to their hearing.

3. Battery life: Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless 4 headphones set a high bar by offer 60-hour battery life, and most wireless over-ear headphones typically manage around half that. Wireless earbuds can last about 5 to 10 hours and offer extended playtime with their bundled charging cases — always make sure one is included.

4. Accessories: It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. For wired models, the manufacturer must include the aux cable, and any headphones that come with a carrying case, charging cable, user guide, and extra ear cups or tips are solid purchases.

5. Pricing considerations: Obviously, if you're here then price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Of course, there are some great deals to be had but going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're sacrificing on features or sound quality.

As the saying goes: timing is everything. And with sales season 2023 off to a great start, make sure you follow my Black Friday headphone deals page to keep track of the latest bargains.