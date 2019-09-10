How Much Is Your iPhone XS / XS Max Worth Now?

When it comes to stellar smartphones, the year-old iPhone XS and XS Max are as good as it gets. But with the new iPhone 11 series hitting store shelves, you might be enticed to upgrade to Apple's latest tech.

Luckily your iPhone XS or XS Max is the most valuable iPhone model in the buy back market. There are several trade-in sites and retailers ready to make an offer on your device, no matter the color nor capacity. The cash or credit you get in exchange could go a long way toward absorbing some of the cost of an upgrade.

Though Apple's trade-in program is likely to expand to the iPhone XS and XS Max in coming days, these are the best options we found for cashing in on your phone immediately. Here's what iPhone XS or XS Max is worth to retailers right now.

iPhone XS Trade-in Value (64GB/256GB/512GB)



AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Unlocked

Amazon Not Available Not Available Not Available Not Available NA/NA/$507 Best Buy

$420/$420/$420 $420/$420/$420 Not Available $420/$420/$420 Not Available Gamestop Not Available $330/$400/$400 $400/$440/$475 Not Available $340/$450/$475 Gazelle $400/$425/$547 $408/$463/$514 $452/$522/$585 $397/$504/$554 $482/$543/$614 Walmart $340/$380/$370 $330/$370/$370 $330/$350/$350 $350/$370/$370 $330/$350/$350

iPhone XS Max Trade-in Value (64GB/256GB/512GB)



AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Unlocked

Amazon Not Available Not Available Not Available Not Available NA/NA/$507 Best Buy

$550/$550/$550 $550/$550/$550 Not Available $550/$550/$550 Not Available Gamestop Not Available $400/$450/$475 $450/$500/$525 Not Available $440/$500/$530 Gazelle $369/$465/$468 $432/$479/$515 $479/$541/$499 $452/$517/$562 $533/$597/$646 Walmart $475/$495/$495 $475/$495/$495 $425/$495/$495 $475/$495/$475 $475/$495/$495

You'll notice limited offers on the iPhone XS and XS Max at the moment. Amazon, for example, has no trade-ins options for the devices, despite its reputable smartphone buy back program. That may change in coming weeks as shoppers turn to the iPhone 11.

If you'd like to cash out on your device right now though, you'll get the most attractive offer across the board from Best Buy. The electronics retailer will give you $420 in store credit for any iPhone XS and $550 for any iPhone XR Max model tied to AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. (That's about half the original cost of the 64GB models of both phones).

You'll fetch less than you would from Best Buy if you turn to Walmart, but you can still get between $330 and $380 in store credit for an iPhone XS and between $425 and $495 for an iPhone XS Max.

Gamestop also has select iPhone XS and XS Max trade-in options. You'll get anywhere between $330 and $475 for your XS and between $400 and $530 for your XS Max, as long as it's connected to Sprint, T-Mobile, or is unlocked. The prices listed above are the regular trade-in values, but Gamestop also quotes higher prices for PowerUp Members. A PowerUp membership costs $14.99 a year.

And if you'd rather not to do business with a traditional retailer, check out trade-in site Gazelle. Its values on the iPhone XS and XS Max are quite high and similar to those offered by Best Buy. Plus, it has a bid for every model. You can pocket up to $614 for your XS and $646 for your XS Max.

Before you cash out, make sure your iPhone XS or XS Max is in good condition, meaning no obvious damage like cracked screens nor major scratches. Most trade-in sites and retailers require you to remove all of your data and disable Find My iPhone. The device also needs to turn on, of course. Check the terms at your retailer of choice prior to selling.

Also, keep in mind that carriers such as AT&T and Verizon will buy back your iPhone; remember to shop your phone around for the best rate possible.