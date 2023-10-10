I'm obsessed with this Bluetooth speaker — and it's just $48 right now for Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day deals underway, I've been looking for the best sales on some of my favorite products. Sure enough, I've found a Bluetooth speaker I use on a daily basis on sale right now.

Amazon has the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $48, down 20% of its normal price. This highly-portable and water-resistant speaker was already rather budget-friendly, but the Prime Big Deal Days discount makes it even more affordable. For bigger savings, the previous-generation Sony SRS-XB13 is on sale for $34, too. While I personally prefer the XB100 (and use it as my shower speaker), both speakers are great bargains.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. All colors — blue, orange, light grey and black — are included in the promotion.

Sony SRS-XB13: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker delivers bigger sound than you'd expect for its size. It's waterproof and dustproof, so can go wherever you go, and comes with a wrist strap and the ability to link up with another speaker for stereo sound.

In my Sony SRS-XB100 review, I discoved that a Bluetooth speaker doesn't need to have a big body and high price tag to deliver impressive performance. Sony’s most portable speaker provides a personal, on-the-go listening experience in a grippy can-shaped package. That's why it's one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

While it's not a party speaker, the Sony SRS-XB100 makes up for its overall sound performance with compact size, durability, and long-lasting battery life. Whether you want music for bopping through a round of golf or kicking back during a beach day, the XB100 has the most to offer for the price.

That's why it's even better when it's on sale for Prime Day. Even if you don't imagine spending much time outside or on-the-go during the winter months, the SRS-XB100 makes for a great shower speaker. I leave it hooked on my shower caddy, only needing to charge it once a month or so thanks to its 16-hour battery life.

I might also recommend scooping these speakers up now since the the SRS-XB100 and SRS-XB13 make great stocking stuffers and gifts. The holiday season is approaching fast, after all.