This Sony speaker is almost as small as my self-esteem — and much cheaper too, thanks to Prime Day
It'll fit anywhere
The Sony SRS-XB100 is small. It's a tiny speaker designed to fit in tiny places — like your pocket, or that funny little slot in your rucksack that now finally has a use.
The price is also pretty small, but it just got even smaller thanks to this Prime Day deal.
The Sony SRS-XB100 is currently $33 at Amazon after a $26 discount. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the speaker. Sad news though — the blue is already sold out. Sorry. I might be the reason.
Sony's smallest speaker is a portable powerhouse. It's got plenty of sonic oomph where it counts, despite its small size. The colors are where it's really at though — just check out that fetching orange color. Blue is sadly out of stock, though.
I love going to the beach (that's a lie). I love sand, and how much fun it is to build sandcastles (that's also a lie). I also really like this Sony SRS-XB100 and how portable it is — I can take it to all the beaches I want (that's not a lie).
Despite being small enough to fit inside my skinny jeans pocket so that it can be carted around on different trips, it sounds pretty good. It's waterproof and dust proof with an IP67 rating as well, so you don't need to worry about it getting damaged should you take it out and about somewhere rough and tumble. Like the beach (I won't be).
You can't expect earth-shattering bass from something this size, but this little guy does a great job at shaking the table it sits on. I think it looks adorable as well, with it's fun stripe-texture making it more interesting than just a tiny sound-tube.
This deal makes the speaker more affordable than ever, thanks to a pretty big discount for something so small. I'm tempted to grab a couple for the next time I go
to the beach sit around inside, and listen to my tunes as the blazing heat melts my brain.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.