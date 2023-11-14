I'm a sleep writer and I think Tempur-Pedic has the best Black Friday cooling mattress deal — here’s why

As a mattress writer for Tom’s Guide, its part of my job this month to hunt down the best Black Friday mattress deals for different sleepers. During my hunt I discovered what I think is the best Black Friday cooling mattress deal so far and it comes courtesy of Tempur-Pedic. As of today you can save up to $2,399 on the Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze Mattress and get $300 of free bedding. With this discount a queen size Tempur-Pedic PROBreeze is reduced to $3,149.30 (was $4,499).

That's massive value for money and pretty unbeatable compared to other cooling bed deals I've spotted so far. Even Cocoon by Sealy, which is offering 35% off the Chill Memory Foam Mattress and up to $199 of free bedding doesn't beat this huge Tempur saving. However this is a catch with this offer: it's final sale only. That means once you buy it, you can't return or exchange it.

That being said, you still get a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery. I think this is excellent value for money for hot sleepers searching for a big saving on one of the best mattresses from a leading manufacturer.