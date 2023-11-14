I'm a sleep writer and I think Tempur-Pedic has the best Black Friday cooling mattress deal — here’s why

As a mattress writer for Tom’s Guide, its part of my job this month to hunt down the best Black Friday mattress deals for different sleepers. During my hunt I discovered what I think is the best Black Friday cooling mattress deal so far and it comes courtesy of Tempur-Pedic. As of today you can save up to $2,399 on the Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze Mattress and get $300 of free bedding. With this discount a queen size Tempur-Pedic PROBreeze is reduced to $3,149.30 (was $4,499).
That's massive value for money and pretty unbeatable compared to other cooling bed deals I've spotted so far. Even Cocoon by Sealy, which is offering 35% off the Chill Memory Foam Mattress and up to $199 of free bedding doesn't beat this huge Tempur saving. However this is a catch with this offer: it's final sale only. That means once you buy it, you can't return or exchange it.
That being said, you still get a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery. I think this is excellent value for money for hot sleepers searching for a big saving on one of the best mattresses from a leading manufacturer.
Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze Medium Hybrid
Was: from $3,999
Now: from $2,799 at Tempur-Pedic
Saving: up to $2,399.40
Summary: Known for its ultra-soothing memory foam and luxury price tags, Tempur-Pedic is one of the best cooling mattress brands in the world. Their PRObreeze Medium Hybrid is part of their previous generation of the TEMPUR-breeze° mattress collection, which features innovative cooling technology. Their temperature-regulating features include a relaxing, cool-to-the-touch cover and their trademarked PureCool Phase Change material for a soothing sensation. Tempur-Pedic uses NASA-developed pressure-relieving Tempur foam in its PROBreeze. In terms of firmness, the mattress has a medium hybrid feel, which should suit most sleep styles (especially back sleepers), though stomach and heavyweight sleepers may want to opt for a firmer mattress to avoid lower back pain.It’s medium firm rating, however, does offer a good middle ground for couples with different firmness preferences. Plus, bed sharers may benefit from the bed’s motion-absorbing properties, as you’re less likely to feel a restless partner’s movements.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery
Price history: While Tempur-Pedic are known for some remarkable deals on everything from mattresses to toppers, the 30% discount on the PRObreeze Medium-Hybrid is the most generous sale I’ve seen from the luxe brand. Granted, this discount is marked as Final Sale, meaning that there’s no sleep trials, returns, or exchanges, so there are some caveats to this offer. Some great benefits, from a 10-year warranty to white glove delivery, are still intact, and you can get $300 worth of free bedding with the promo code 300FREE. The free gifts include a mattress protector, blankets, sheets and pillows. This is a time-sensitive offer set to end on the 17 November so move fast if you want this top-rated hybrid mattress at a big price drop.