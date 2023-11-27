I test appliances for a living — these 3 Walmart Cyber Monday deals blow everything else away

Black Friday may be all over, but the Walmart kitchen deals are still coming in fast. In fact, we’re now seeing Cyber Monday deals for even more savings, particularly for appliances.

In addition, if you're a Walmart Plus member, you get early/exclusive access to the retailer's Cyber Monday deals. That includes getting to shop these great deals three hours early starting at 4pm ET on November 26 instead of having to wait until 7pm ET. Other perks include free delivery with no minimum order cost.

As Homes Content Editor, I’ve tested my fair share of appliances, and always on the lookout for a great bargain to upgrade my kitchen. Luckily, I’ve spotted three great Cyber Monday Walmart deals to save you some serious cash. Bear in mind that these discounts are not likely to last long, so you better grab stock before they sell out!

3 Cyber Monday Walmart deals I’d buy now

Ninja Foodi 72 oz Power Blender Ultimate System: was $199 now $98 @ Walmart

If you’re after a powerful blender, this Ninja deal is excellent value for money. Equipped with an XL smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor, this will quickly handle all of your kitchen tasks. Not only does this function as a blender, but a food processor and smoothie maker — so you don’t need to buy separate appliances. It comes with 6 preset, one-touch operation with variable speed control. And for under $100, this is a deal not to be missed.

Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 @ Walmart

Make an impressive saving with this smart Shark Robot Vacuum. The powerful suction will pick up dirt and debris on all floor types in no time. Its advanced 360 LiDAR navigation allows the robot to precisely clean your home without bumps and damaging walls or objects. It also has a decent 120-minute running time, and self-empties. Best of all, it’s at a bargain price, so grab while it lasts.