I test appliances for a living — this Instant Pot Duo is now $50 off ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

As Homes editor, I’ve tried and tested my fair share of small appliances over the years, but nothing beats the convenience of having one of the best Instant Pots.

And right now, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $119 at Amazon ahead of the retailer's incoming Big Spring Sale later this week. Originally $169, this handy discount gives you an impressive 29% off, which is a decent saving. What’s more, this offer is for a limited-time only, so you’d need to act fast!

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 8-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FInstant-Pot-Electric-Sterilizer-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB09MZTSSR2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

If you’re cooking up a feast, the Instant Pot Duo Plus has an 8-quart capacity, which is ideal for big families. It comes with nine different functions that include a pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer — plus 25 customizable smart programs. In addition, its one-touch operation and large LCD display makes it easy to use. Other features include a quiet steam release, and dishwasher proof parts and accessories for easy clean up.

This humble yet mighty, multifunctional cooker has become a popular appliance in many households, transforming mealtime prep. And along with one of the best air fryers, are favoured for their versatility to rustle up tasty meals, while cutting cooking time down.

Not only do these pressure and slow cook to perfection, but Instant Pots make a variety of delicious meals at just a touch of a button. These include programs such as steam, bake, make yogurt and even a sterilize function.

Perhaps the one thing that makes this Instant Pot Duo Plus stand out from the other models is its ‘whisper quiet technology’, which essentially makes the steam release super quiet. What's more, there is an, ‘ok to open lid’ message that appears on the LCD display, and step-by-step cooking instructions — which are handy for beginners.

You can also download the free Instant Pot app on your smartphone for more tasty recipe ideas. Plus, it comes in an attractive, modern chrome and grey color that will suit any kitchen.

So whether you regularly cook up family feasts, or simply want to make cooking easy, grab this hot Instant Pot Duo deal while it still lasts — and make a saving!