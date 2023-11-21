I test air purifiers for a living — here's my 7 favorite Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals are here, there and everywhere at the moment, and air purifiers in particular are seeing some heavy discounts. Some are already reduced to the cheapest they’ve ever been, while others have seen discounts of 50% plus. The problem is, there’s an abundance of sales right now, and it’s difficult to spot the best deals.

That’s where I’m happy to lend a hand. I’ve tested all kinds of air purifiers over the years, so I know what specifications to look out for as well as a good deal when I see one. I’ve rounded up 7 of my favorite deals here, with options to suit different room sizes and budgets. And with names like BlueAir and Dyson making the list, you know you can get a quality air purifier without breaking the bank.

7 best Black Friday air purifier deals right now

Blueair Blue Pure 511: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Blueair 511 is ideal for cleaning the air in bedrooms and small spaces. It suits up to 180 sq ft, claiming to clean such an area in just 12.5 minutes. It’s very compact in size, measuring 13.4 x 7.9 x 7.9 inches and comes with three settings for simplicity — night mode, everyday mode and boost mode. It’s also quiet in operation, outputting 24 dB on its low setting. CADR averages 112, which is to be expected for such a small model. There’s no air sensor, but at this price, you can’t expect much more.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

This air purifier scored as the most energy efficient in our tests. It has very low energy consumption (0.082 kWh over 24 hours) and features a handy eco mode along with 3 speeds and an auto setting. Despite its small footprint, it still suits rooms of up to 351 sq ft. A timer is also included which can be set to 1, 4 or 8 hours for peace of mind. Plus, there’s a sensor to indicate the real-time quality of your air, and an alert when the filter needs to be replaced. CADR averaged 240 in our lab tests. Here’s our full Coway Airmega AP-1512HH review .

Honeywell HPA300: was $269 now $149 @ Amazon

For a larger space, this is a brilliant deal. The Honeywell HPA300 suits rooms up to 465 sq ft, and right now you can buy it for just $149 — that’s just $3 short of the cheapest it’s ever been. It’s a very simple design, which is straightforward to use. There are four fan speeds on offer (including turbo), but no auto mode, along with a timer which can be programmed to 2, 4 or 8 hours. There’s a handy filter change indicator too and you can dim the control panel for night use. CADR measures 300/320/300 for smoke, dust and pollen, which is strong. Such a performer won’t come much cheaper.

Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! For a more advanced Blueair model, the 311i has just been reduced to $159 — that’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. It suits up to 387 sq ft and comes with 5 cleaning modes (3 fan speeds, auto and night mode). There’s only two buttons to control everything, keeping things simple, but it also connects to the Blueair app so you can schedule its use and monitor the quality of your air remotely. CADR averages 250 and there’s a child lock for peace of mind too.

Shark 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier HC501: was $449 now $199 @ Best Buy

With a whopping 55% off, air purifier deals won’t come much better than this. The Shark HC501 stands out for featuring both fan and heat modes. So you can use it to cool or heat the room while purifying, or just purify the air as standard. It claims to suit rooms up to 1000 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. A remote is included, from which you can adjust the heat level and fan speed or oscillate the appliance amongst other settings.

Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07: was $369 now $299 @ Best Buy

Dyson is naturally a more expensive option, but you can still get it at a discount. The AM07 model allows you to cool as well as purify your home. With 10 fan speeds, there’s ample control, plus you’ve got the option to oscillate, or set a timer from 15 minutes up to 9 hours. The magnetized remote control fits neatly on the top of the device, and it’s recommended for up to 800 sq ft.