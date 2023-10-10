I test air fryers for a living — here’s 7 Prime Day deals I’d recommend

Prime Day is here at last, and we’re already seeing huge discounts across all kinds of tech. Select TVs are half price , while Macbooks are reduced by $100’s , taking some to the lowest price ever. But, of course, Prime Day discounts can be found on more than just tech.

During this event, we are also seeing some of the best air fryers going on sale too. All kinds of air fryers — from compact designs, to toaster ovens, to those with double doors — can make an appearance. So, if you’ve always wanted to cook up your own delicious recipes, or simply want to upgrade your well-loved model, now’s your chance.

However, before you jump the gun and buy based on the biggest discount, remember that performance does vary between models. As the Homes Editor at Tom's Guide and someone who tests appliances for a living, I’ve seen how this can impact what you cook; varying the brownness, crispness and moisture content. So it’s essential that you get a reliable brand as well as a strong performer for a good price.

If you want help picking out the best air fryer deals, I’ve listed the top 7 I recommend below.

The best Prime Day air fryer deals

Ninja AF101: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Ninja is a brand renowned for its air fryers, so if you can get one for under $100, you’re onto a winner. The Ninja AF101 comes with a 4-quart capacity, giving it ample room for a couple or small families. It can crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate — plenty of settings despite the compact design. It’s a great entry-level model for those new to air fryers; the control panel couldn’t be more intuitive. It’s admittedly been a little cheaper in the past, but it’s still a great price overall for a quality product.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

Hitting its lowest price ever, this is a deal not to be missed. As a reputable brand, Philips makes an appearance in our list of the best air fryers — and this model is just as likely to impress. This 13-in-1 air fryer can fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, and more, with 7 preset programs for easy setup. It has a 4.1-liter capacity and a removable dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleaning. Note that it hit this price point during the July Prime Day, so this is your second chance to take advantage of this deal.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $159 now $79 @ Amazon

With a whopping 50% off, this air fryer is now at its lowest price ever. And that’s an amazing price considering the large 6-quart capacity and the premium touchscreen controls. You can even download the Instant Pot app for access to recipe ideas. Instant Pot is a quality brand when it comes to its multi cookers and air fryers, so this is a great deal to take advantage of.

Ninja DZ201: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

At 10%, this may not seem like a huge saving. But, we felt it’s still worth a mention because of the versatility the design supplies. We tested the Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer and were impressed by its ability to cook two independent dishes at the same time. You can even set them to finish cooking simultaneously, so everything is ready at once. It’s an ideal model if you deal with picky eaters on a regular basis. Read our full Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer review for more info.

Cosori Pro II: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon

As a sister model to our winning air fryer, we felt we had to flag that the Cosori Pro II is on sale with 15% off. With a 5.8-quart capacity, there’s ample room for your meals, and the 12 cooking functions, including steak, seafood and bake, means you won’t fall short of recipe ideas. There’s even a shake reminder, so you can get the best results. A handy cookbook is included as well.

Ninja DT201: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

Ranking amongst the best toaster ovens in our tests, we were surprised to see a generous discount of 23% on the Ninja DT201. We found that it bakes and roasts well, and creates perfect toast to boot. On top of this, the control panel is intuitive to use and program — it will even tell you which rack position is best. Read our full Ninja DT201 review .