I just hiked the French Alps in this Columbia jacket and it's now 25% off for Black Friday

I recently hiked the French Alps wearing the insanely lightweight and comfortable Columbia Omni-Tech Ampli-Dry shell jacket, so I'm delighted to see it hitting the Black Friday sales before the event officially kicks off.

Columbia is a leading outdoor-wear brand, and the hiking jacket from their A/W range has plenty to love about it, including sought-after Omni-Tech waterproof fabric and pit zips for underarm temperature ventilation. It's also one of the lightest jackets I own, so I highly recommend jumping on the black or navy models before they sell out.

At the time of writing, you can save a cool 25% with this Black Friday deal for men through REI. As soon as I spot a deal for the women's model, I'll be updating this page. That said, I've worn some of Columbia's men's range and it fits well, so there's no reason that both men and women couldn't shop this deal.

You can choose from two colorways and various sizes, but stock is selling fast, so I can't guarantee the deal will stay around for long.

Columbia Omni-Tech Ampli-Dry shell jacket: super lightweight and waterproof

If you haven't hiked the French Alps before, it's almost impossible to know how the weather is going to turn out, and you need to pack for all eventualities. Thankfully, I had the Columbia Omni-Tech Ampli-Dry shell jacket on hand. I could barely tell I was wearing this jacket, and you could easily run, hike, or walk in it for hours and hours without even knowing it.

The pit zips are genius, allowing you to increase ventilation around your armpits on sweaty hikes or hotter days out walking or running. The women's model came up small for me, which worked fine, but I would opt for a size up if you plan to take a baselayer out with you. The famed Omni-Tech fabric and full seam sealing provide brilliant waterproofing and breathability, which are two key factors when exercising outdoors.

Other worthwhile features include adjustments at the wrists, a drawcord hood and zippered hand and chest pockets to store valuables as you move. It's convenient to have these adjustments to keep out drafts if you only have light layers underneath, but I prefer to keep mine loose to improve my movement quality.

Columbia lists the product as best used for hiking, but I've already clocked the miles in the jacket on rainy English runs through my local park and the jacket hasn't failed me yet. And if you plan to take this Columbia jacket on a trip, it's easy to store and pack away.

