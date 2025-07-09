Hurry! The hiking boots I trust for mountain trails are now 55% off for Prime Day
Gear up for less this Prime Day
I test hiking boots for a living, and one pair I haven’t forgotten is the Columbia Konos TRS Outdry Mid Shoe.
These boots were my feet’s best friend on a three-day hike through the Val d’Anniviers in the Swiss Alps last summer.
They only launched last spring, so I was surprised to see them already 55% off for Amazon Prime Day. So, right now, you can grab the Columbia Konos TRS Outdry Mid Hiking Shoe for 55% off at Amazon.
As a mid-height boot, they give you ankle support without the bulk of a full hiking boot, which makes them great for casual to moderate hikes. And yes, they are waterproof. I can vouch for that after trudging through soggy trails and rinsing them off mid-hike at an Alpine tap.
The best discount, 55% off, is applied to the Moonvista and Blush Rose color of the Columbia Konos TRS Outdry Mid hiking boots. Other colors are not quite as low and unfortunately the men’s version only has 19% off.
With responsive cushioning and Columbia's Adapt Trax outsole, these boots offer excellent energy return and traction on both wet and dry terrain. Adapt Trax uses a special rubber compound combined with deep lugs and flex grooves in a hike-specific tread pattern to help your foot move naturally while maintaining grip and stability on slippery or uneven surfaces.
The boot design uses Columbia’s OutDry technology, which bonds a waterproof, breathable membrane directly to the outer shell. This prevents water from seeping in while allowing moisture and sweat to escape, keeping your feet dry and comfortable even in wet conditions.
All in all, this is a great hiking boot suitable for hikers of all abilities and built to offer long-lasting comfort and support across a wide range of trails.
