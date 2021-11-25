Hurry! Xbox Elite Series 2 controller drops to its lowest price ever — but only for today

Black Friday deals might have given us a much-needed Xbox Series X restock, but a discount is way out of the question. However, there are plenty of Xbox Series X accessories out there, and those are getting discounts for Black Friday.

For today only, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just $134 at Woot . That’s 25% off the normal price, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. In other words, this is a must-have deal.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge. Right now the Xbox Elite Series 2 is a massive 25% off at Woot. If sold out, it's also $10 off at Amazon.

If the standard Xbox Series X controller just doesn’t cut it for you, then it’s worth considering picking up an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. This controller has been designed for customization and comfort in mind, with the goal of helping ordinary Xbox gamers play like pros.

The controller gives you the option of swapping out the thumbsticks, D-Pad and paddles to better match your own gameplay style. Also those paddles aren’t included on regular controllers, which is one extra benefit.

But customization doesn’t end there. It’s possible to tweak the controller’s performance, including thumbstick tension, shortening hair trigger locks for rapid firing, while buttons can be remapped in the Xbox accessories app.

The most important feature, however, is that this controller actually has a built-in rechargeable battery. It offers 40 hours of gameplay, and you can plug the controller in or use the provided charging dock. The controller is also compatible with Windows 10, 11, Android and iOS, in addition to Xbox One and Series X/S consoles. That means it’s possible to use at home and on the go.