Hurry! This Roomba robot vacuum just dropped to $179 for Prime Day 2022

If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day deals to get your hands on one of the best robot vacuums, we have you covered. But, with dozens of robot vacuums on sale, it's tough to know which is the best.

One model worth checking out is the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a full $120 off on the original $299 price. It’s not everyday that we come across this kind of a deal, and this is one of the lowest prices that we've seen for the Roomba 692.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The Roomba 692 is efficient at cleaning carpets, hard floors and even baseboards. It can be scheduled to run while you’re not in the house and it can even be controlled through voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s the best Roomba for those on a budget and now on Prime Day, with it being 40% off it makes for a great deal. This is one of the lowest prices for this robot vacuum that we have ever seen.

Want to clean your house with a robot vacuum and don’t know which one to invest in? Like its more premium siblings, the Roomba 692 is Wi-Fi connected. It is easy to set up and it connects to the iRobot Home app. The best part is that it can be connected to Alexa or Google Assistant so it can be controlled with just your voice as well.

You can schedule cleanings directly from the app even when you’re not at home. The app does not map out the cleaning space but has dirt sensors that can point you in the direction of areas that definitely need cleaning.

iRobot uses a 3-stage Cleaning system. Its dual multi-surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, and an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. This robot vacuum comes with advanced features like adaptive navigation where it can go around furniture and it has a sensor to detect "cliffs" that keep it from falling down stairs.

The Roomba 692 offers a good cleaning experience and is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners. With the current 40% off deal, you don’t have to break the bank to get your hands on this robot vacuum and it’s a solid choice for automated vacuuming. You will have to act fast though, as it’s too good a deal to miss.

If this one isn't to your liking, be sure to check out the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals for sales on other models.