Hurry! Sony’s awesome WH-1000XM5 just crashed to $348

Investing in a pair of the best headphones on the market doesn't have to break the bank if you keep an eye out for great discounts. Or, better yet, let me do the deal-hunting for you.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $348 at Amazon right now. That's a full $50 off the regular price and within $20 of the lowest price we've ever seen for these top-notch headphones, which pack awesome sound quality and excellent active noise cancellation tech. So now's the perfect time to pick up a pair. If they sell out, don't panic: Best Buy is offering them for around the same price.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This $50 discount at Amazon drops the headphones down to within $20 of their lowest price ever.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a fan-favorite here at Tom's Guide. These headphones offer the whole package: killer sound quality, top-notch ANC and great battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, these headphones' performance blew us away in almost every category. The XM5s produced strong, balanced sound with impressive levels of detail. And while the ANC can't match something like the Bose 700, the best ANC headphones we've tested, Sony's flagship headphones certainly come close. Our reviewer heard barely any outside sound during testing.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones also boast incredible battery life, lasting as much as 30 hours with ANC, or up to 40 hours with ANC off. That's more than doubles the battery life of the Bose 700 at 20 hours. Our only complaint is that the XM5s can get a bit toasty during longer listening sessions.

If you take a lot of voice or video calls, these headphones are a no-brainer. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones pack eight microphones and can isolate your voice from background noise incredibly well. Controlling everything on the fly is easy too: Just tap the earcups to control your music and use the button on the left earcup to cycle between levels of ANC.

