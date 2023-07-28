Hurry! Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones just crashed to $259

Before the Sony WH-1000XM5 came along, the Sony WH-1000XM4 were our choice for the best headphones on the market. They’re still an awesome pair of headphones, and they’re a lot cheaper than the XM5s — especially now that they’re on sale.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $259 at Woot . This is $90 off their usual price (and $140 less than the Sony WH-1000XM5 go for.) This deal is exclusive to Woot app users, so head to the iOS or Android app store and download the app to snag this deal.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 were Tom's Guide's previous choice for the best headphones on the market. Just check out our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , where we had almost nothing but praise for these cans.

We found that the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones produced a loud, detailed and dynamic soundstage. High and middle-ranged frequencies were well-balanced and there was plenty of bass. LDAC, AAC, SBC, and DSEE Extreme and Edge-AI are all included, which really helped to enhance fidelity on compressed audio.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 don’t outclass the Bose 700 in terms of ANC, but they still are excellent when it comes to blocking outside noise. Travel noise, wind and other distractions were completely reduced in our tests. Plus, there are 20 levels of ambient sound to choose from if you prefer to stay aware of sounds around you while you listen to music.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer good battery life. We got 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 38 hours with ANC off. A 10-minute quick charge netted us 5 hours of listening time.

If you’re interested in the Sony WH-1000XM5, check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4 face-off to see how both these headphones stack up. In short, the XM5s offer slightly longer battery life, improved sound quality and ANC. But for $259, the XM4 headphones are a seriously good value.