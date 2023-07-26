Hurry! Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV just dropped to lowest price of all time

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV may not be on our list of the best TVs money can buy, but it does one thing incredibly well. If you want a sleek, stylish TV that can look like art and blend subtly into a room, you can't beat The Frame.

And right now, you can't be the price either. Every single size of the Samsung The Frame QLED TV series is on sale right now at Woot. Seriously — every size. From the Samsung The Frame QLED FHD TV 32-inch for just $417.99 to the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV 85-inch for $2,697.99, every single model is at its lowest price ever for the next five days or until stock sells out. And given that the 50-inch model has already sold out, you're going to want to hurry.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV: on sale from $417 @ Woot

Right now, you can get the entire lineup of Samsung The Frame QLED TVs from Woot at their lowest prices ever. These QLED 4K TVs — including the 32-inch, which is 1080p FHD — feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. All sizes are currently on sale: the 32-inch costs $417 (was $597); 43-inch costs $727 (was $997); 55-inch costs $1,087 (was $1497); 65-inch costs $1,397 (was $1,997); 75-inch costs $1,997 (was $2,997) and the 85-inch costs $2,697 (was $4,297). The 50-inch is already sold out.

Samsung The Frame QLED TVs aren't typically a contender for the best TV we've ever tested, but that's because it doesn’t just function as a TV. Instead, The Frame takes a traditional television and turns it into a digital picture frame — and at that, it excels. Its innovative design looks like a work of art and when you’re not using the Samsung Frame to watch TV shows and movies, it can be set to display family photos or famous artwork.

And while Samsung The Frame TVs have been around for a while, the 2022 models of Samsung The Frame have several much-needed improvements. For starters, the new matte anti-glare screen is a highly useful addition. It makes The Frame almost unrecognizable as a TV when set to art mode. It also has a thinner design and a rotational orientation like the Netgear Meural.

We do note in our Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV review , however, that the combination of a TV and a digital photo frame may not be for everybody, and it does come with some drawbacks.

As an actual TV, The Frame performs well, but not amazingly. It can’t quite stack up against the best Samsung TVs , such as the QN90A Neo QLED . But, it still offers crisp image quality, vibrant colors and deep blacks and the 120Hz refresh rate is a nice touch. Its audio is nothing to sniff at either. I wouldn't recommend it for your home theater setup, but if you want a subtle living room or office TV, the Samsung The Fram QLED 4K TVs are a great choice.

Plus, you don't sacrifice all the bells and whistles of the best TVs. You get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in and compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate The Frame with just the sound of your voice.

Again, if you just want a pure TV, you can get better specs for the price. You'll just sacrifice the aesthetics and sleek design of The Frame that allows it to double as a display piece as well. And since all sizes are on sale, there's an option available for any room.

If you are an art lover or just want a subtle TV that blends into a room, this is a TV that won't disappoint, and you may never see a better price than what Woot currently offers. But if you want to consider some alternatives before committing, make sure to check out our roundup of the best TV deals as well.