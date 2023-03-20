Hurry! Massive 77-inch LG OLED TV is $1,000 off right now

Best Buy’s massive weekend sales event is stretching into this week as the retailer continues to slash the prices of popular items including Apple MacBooks to LG OLED TVs.

Right now, this LG A2 77-inch OLED TV is on sale for $1,799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $1,000 off its full list price of $2,799, and one of the best OLED TV deals we’ve spotted this month. If your living room can’t quite accommodate a television of this size, the LG A2 55-inch OLED TV is also on sale for $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s $100 off its regular retail price.

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers over a billion colors, perfect blacks, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

Even with a four-figure discount this LG OLED TV is still pretty pricey, but if you’re after a large-screen TV that offers up consistently excellent image quality you'll find it here. While the LG A2 OLED may be the entry-level model in LG’s OLED lineup, it’s still an excellent TV overall, even if it can’t quite match the performance of the LG C2 OLED.

In our LG A2 OLED review, we were seriously impressed by the TV’s image quality and surprisingly strong audio. We also loved its slick and intuitive interface that gives you instant access to just about all of the best streaming services. After our testing, we concluded it was definitely a TV worth considering, especially when it’s on sale like it is right now at Best Buy.

Even if the A2 isn’t LG’s most premium OLED TV, with this television you’re still getting perfect blacks and over a billion colors alongside a sharp 4K picture with UHD upscaling. You can also expect ultra-wide viewing angles as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG).

However, some sacrifices have been made in the name of price, and this is particularly evident when it comes to brightness. The A2's 60Hz refresh rate is also a little disappointing, but in our testing fast motion still looked clear and fluid. LG has further cut costs by opting for HDMI 2.0 instead of HDMI 2.1, which means serious gamers may want to instead browse our picks of the best gaming TVs for models that truly take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The LG A2 OLED may be the entry-level option in the lineup, but it’s nevertheless still a fantastic TV, and being able to score a massive 77-inch model with such a hefty discount shouldn’t be passed up without serious consideration.

