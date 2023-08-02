Hurry! MacBook Air M2 just crashed to lowest price ever at Best Buy

Headed back to school? Maybe you just need a productivity boost to keep up with your work this summer. Either way, the best laptop we've tested just got a huge price drop over at Best Buy.

Right now the 13.6” MacBook Air M2 is just $949 at Best Buy This is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this laptop with no extra caveats. Things get even better if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member — you can get an additional $50 off, bringing the MacBook Air M2 down to $899. I search for MacBook deals every day for Tom’s Guide, and even I’m struggling to believe that price.

We rank the MacBook Air M2 as the best laptop on the market right now. And it’s easy to see why when the device performed so well in our MacBook Air M2 review .

We used GeekBench 5.4 to test the MacBook Air M2’s CPU performance, where it scored 1,932 for single-core and 8,919 for multi-core. The MacBook beat competing Windows laptops like the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (7,606) and Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 (7,140). And in practice, the MacBook Air M2 felt great to use — we were able to open multiple applications and programs, stream video and more with ease. There was one moment that the MacBook Air M2 stuttered, but that was when we had over 100 tabs open in Chrome across multiple windows.

We love the MacBook Air M2’s 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display. We measured a peak brightness of 495 nits, and 107% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. In short, this laptop has a bright, vibrant display that’s great for watching movies, and editing photos and video.

The MacBook Air M2 also has stellar battery life. We got 14 hours and 6 minutes of life out of our unit, which is enough to get just about anybody through a whole day. The Macbook Air M2 also boasts a comfortable keyboard and touchpad that are great for productivity, and an improved 1080p webcam.