Hurry! This 65-inch Samsung OLED TV is a huge $1,400 off right now

Before the Samsung S95C came along, we ranked the Samsung S95B OLED as one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's still a fantastic TV, especially after this huge price cut.

The Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV is $1,589 at Woot right now. (Best Buy and Samsung also sell the TV for $1,599.) It's over $1,400 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model.

As I've mentioned, the Samsung S95B used to be on our list of the best OLED TVs before the newer S95C took its place. There's no doubt that this year's Samsung QD-OLED makes several improvements, but the Samsung S95B is a lot more affordable after this price cut.

In our Samsung S95B OLED review, we were very impressed by this TV's test results. It hit a peak brightness of 1,050 nits, which is very strong for an OLED TV. We also saw 100% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut and a Delta-E score of 3.0184. In short, everything we viewed on the Samsung S95B looked great, from detailed interior shots to fast-moving action. This TV also benefits from powerful 4K upscaling and great viewing angles.

The 60-watt speakers built into the S95B OLED delivered a great audio experience in our tests. We heard crisp sound effects, dialogue and music with some good bass. Plus, this is a great TV for gamers thanks to its incredibly low lag time of 9.2ms, 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports.

The downside to this TV is that the Samsung S95B cannot create perfect blacks. Dark movies like The Batman still looked impressive, so it's not an overly glaring issue. But if you are craving true black coloring, opt for a TV like the Sony Bravia XR A95K instead.

The Samsung S95B is at its lowest price ever right now, so now's the perfect time to pick one up. Or, if you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.