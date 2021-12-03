Hurry! LG OLED TV deal is just $799 right now and the cheapest price ever

In all of my years covering TV deals — I never imagined an OLED TV would hit this price point, but here we are.

For a very limited time, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $799. That's $100 cheaper than last week's price (which at the time I thought was already an epic deal). It's also the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen. Amazon has the second-best price at just $896.

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $799, which is $99 cheaper than Black Friday's price and the least-expensive OLED ever. Amazon has the second-best price at $896.

If you're on the market for one of the best OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and plenty of AI voice assistants; offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This OLED TV also features 3840 x 2160 resolution. HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The LG A1 OLED also has three HDMI 2.0 and one USB input for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal offers epic savings. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $400 under its MSRP. And the 48-inch screen will surely fit into any room. Hurry though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long.