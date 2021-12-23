Hurry! Keurig K-Mini Plus just dropped to $79 on Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini Plus has been noticeably absent from coffee maker deals over the last few months. We haven't seen a significant discount on that $99.99 MSRP since August — and that was only down to $89.99. However, that's all changed today.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Keurig K-Mini Plus on sale for just $79.99. That's $20 off and its best price of the year. While we have seen prices dropping as low as $60 in the past, that was all the way back in July 2020. Since then, the Keurig K-Mini Plus has been resistant to Amazon's coffee maker deals.

The Keurig K-Mini Plus has been resistant to discounts over the last few months, which makes this $20 saving all the more impressive. You can brew up to 12oz in this larger machine, with all the convenience of a massive K-Cup pod selection to choose from.

We wouldn't wait too long to jump on this offer, as we don't know how long this popular model will stick around for. You're getting up to 120z brew sizes in this machine, with a travel-mug friendly spout, brew strength controls, and a range of designs to choose from. Like many of the best Keurig machines, this is a single cup brewer, though it's worth noting that you're getting a single cup reservoir as well — so make sure you've got easy access to the tap.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more cheap coffee maker deals further down the page.

