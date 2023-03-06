Hurry! Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are $50 off now at Amazon

It's a fantastic time to pick up one of the greatest pairs of noise-canceling wireless earbuds for less, as I just found a great discount on Bose's top earbuds.

Right now the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are on sale for $249 at Amazon. That's $50 off one of the best noise-canceling earbuds you can buy right now, and a great deal on getting best-in-class ANC performance for less.

A similar $249 deal is also running at Best Buy and Walmart right now.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon. The Bose QC Earbuds 2 deliver better sound, great call quality, and take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original.

Why do I think this is a great deal? When we reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, we called them the best ANC buds in the world. They went straight to the top of our best noise-canceling earbuds buying guide for their outstanding noise canceling capabilities and perform even better than the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

They are a remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC. They're 30% smaller than the first-gen Earbuds, too.

Bose has enhanced ANC to give listeners a more personalized noise-canceling experience with the Earbuds 2. You can choose from the two standard modes – Quiet (acoustic noise cancellation) and Aware (aka transparency mode) — or pick from 2 of 10 custom modes that save to your profile.

A new proprietary technology called CustomTune automatically calibrates ANC and creates a sound frequency profile unique to your ear to provide better cancelation in midrange tones. The overall effect is positive, and the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 have a punchy and detailed soundstage.

Other highlights include voice control support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Bixby. Battery life runs to 6 hours, which is similar to the AirPods Pro 2, and a further 24 hours is available from the wireless charging case. The earbuds are IPX4-rated, making them sweat and water resistant.

There are a few drawbacks I think you need to know about. Battery life bettered by rivals. The comfort could be better, and the touch controls can be somewhat finicky. But overall the Bose QC Earbuds 2 are awesome.

Owners also get a free over-the-air update that brings aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless support to Bose's flagship earbuds, making them compatible with high-performance audio codecs increasingly supported by the best Android phones.

