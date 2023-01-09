Huge Super Bowl TV deal knocks 75-inch 4K Fire TV to just $569

The Super Bowl will be here before you know it. That means now is the time to browse Super Bowl TV deals and get the TV of your dreams at a price you can afford.

If you're looking for an affordable big-screen, right now you can get the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV for just $569 (opens in new tab). That's $330 off and the least-expensive 75-inch TV you can buy right now. If 75 inches is too big for your living room, Best Buy also has the Toshiba 65-inch S350 4K Fire TV on sale for $399 (opens in new tab), which is $200 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen today.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review (opens in new tab), we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Need a smaller set? Best Buy also has the 65-inch model on sale for $399. That's $200 off and its best price to date.

The Toshiba C350 Fire TV range was released in 2021 and offers full 4K resolution at a relatively low cost. These TV also include Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support for more vivid colors. While you won’t get quite the same picture quality as you would on a more pricey OLED unit, for a TV in this price bracket you’ll struggle to beat these Fire TVs.

Taking advantage of Amazon’s own Fire TV platform, the C350 gives you instant access to just about every streaming service you could think of, from Netflix to Prime Video, Hulu to Disney Plus. And the supplied remote has Alexa support so you can navigate streaming catalogs and settings menus without even having to lift a finger.

Gamers might be a little disappointed with the refresh rate set at 60Hz. However, bear in mind that very few games on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X offer 120 fps support, so a 120Hz television is far from essential right now. For most players, any of these Toshiba televisions would make for a very solid pick.