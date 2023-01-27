Huge Apple sale at Best Buy knocks $200 off MacBook Pro M2

Apple's latest laptops have already earned a spot in our list of the best MacBook you can buy. However, the new laptops start at a wallet-busting $1,999. Additionally, they're way overpowered for most basic tasks. Fortunately, Best Buy is offering an epic deal on Apple's other MacBook Pros.

For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for Apple's excellent MacBook Pro. It's also one of the best MacBook deals available today. Not shopping for a new MacBook? Best Buy is also slashing the price of other Apple gear for the weekend.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. To get this deal, scroll down till you see the MacBook Pro M2.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in + activation @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is also offering free iPhone 14 promos. However, you'll need to trade in your old phone and activate your new phone on a carrier during the checkout process to get the discount. If you meet those requirements, you can get up to $800 off the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus or up to $1,100 off the iPhone 14 Pro.

Yes, we'd all love to own Apple's M2 Pro-touting MacBook Pro, but unless you're a creative pro, you're better off with the cheaper 13-inch MacBook Pro, which still delivers amazing power for the price.

In our MacBook Pro 13" M2 (2022) review, we called Apple's 13-inch laptop the most powerful baseline 13-inch MacBook Pro Apple has ever released. Although the new processor isn't as powerful as the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, it's still a huge improvement over the original M1 chip.

On Geekbench 5.4, which measures overall performance, the MacBook Pro 2022 scored 8,911 on the multicore portion of the test. This is well above the M1 MacBook Pro's 7,571 score on Geekbench 5.3. It also runs circles around the best Windows laptops, defeating notebooks like the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED (6,411) and Dell XPS 13 OLED (5,420) in the same performance test. By comparison, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro scored a record-breaking 14,965 on the same test.

There's no telling when this deal could expire, so get it while you can. If you do happen to miss it, check out our Best Buy coupon codes to see where else you can save. Also, be sure to check out our best Apple deals coverage for more sales on Apple kit.