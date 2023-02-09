How to preorder Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition — and new Link amiibo

Our latest look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the hotly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, came during the most recent Nintendo Direct. And during this digital presentation, it was also confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom will be getting a swanky Collector’s Edition, and a new Link amiibo figure will launch alongside the game.

Due to release on May 12 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, Tears of the Kingdom will see the Link embark on another epic quest in the land of Hyrule. This time the focus seems to be on exploration in the sky, and it's a safe bet that the evil Gannon and Princess Zelda will be involved in some capacity.

With launch day just a few months away, Nintendo is now ramping up its Tears of the Kingdom preorder push, and the game’s Collector’s Edition is already attracting plenty of interest from Zelda fans. For reference, the deluxe edition of Breath of the Wild very quickly sold out at retailers and has now become a very hard-to-find item for collectors — and we expect the same will happen here.

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition will retail for $129, meanwhile the base game will cost $69 (it's the first Nintendo game with this larger price tag). A new Link amiibo is launching the same day, and while we don’t have a confirmed price, we’d expect it to cost around $14, that's the standard price of an amiibo figure.

It seems fairly likely that you’ll need to reserve a Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition and the new Link amiibo if you want any chance of getting them at launch. So we’ve put together this handy guide to help you avoid paying scalper prices. Here’s everything you need to know about how to preorder Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition.

Where to preorder Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition

As of Thursday, November 9, there don’t appear to be any retail listings for the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition or the new Link amiibo just yet. We know the deluxe edition of the Nintendo Switch exclusive game will retail for $129, and it’s highly likely that it will sell out during the preorder phase.

We’re diligently watching retailers to ensure you don’t miss your chance to preorder a collector’s edition. And we expect the likes of the Nintendo Store, GameStop and Best Buy will all offer the premium version of the game at some point ahead of launch. Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll update the minute we receive fresh stock information.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: $69 @ Amazon

Amazon is now taking preorders of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch. The retailer hasn't confirmed yet if it will offer any exclusive extras for preordering, but feel free to place your order now. Best Buy and GameStop are also taking preorders at the same price if you'd prefer to shop at a different retailer. We still awaiting retail listings for the Collector's Edition.

What’s in the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition?

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition is set to release alongside the base game on May 12, and will retail for $129 — but we suspect unprepared gamers will face the grim prospect of coughing up even more after resellers hoover much of the available stock (but we’re here to help prevent that being you).

While the Breath of the Wild Collector’s Edition included a replica model of Link’s iconic Master Sword, the Tears of the Kingdom version is a little more lowkey. It includes a physical copy of the full game, an artbook (unconfirmed whether it’s hardback or not), a steel book case with custom artwork, an Iconart steel poster and a set of pin badges.

That’s a very decent range of extras, and we definitely think this collector’s edition justifies its extra cost. Launching alongside it will be a brand new Link amiibo figure that can be used in the game to access materials and weapons, as well as an exclusive cosmetic skin for Link’s paraglider tool.