How to pre-order Spider-Man 2 PS5 console — expected price, release date and where to buy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to be one of the biggest PS5 exclusives of the year, and Sony is celebrating the launch of this highly-anticipated superhero sequel by releasing the very first limited-edition PS5 console bundle — and fans of the wallcrawler are going to love it.

During a San Diego Comic-Con panel dedicated to Spider-Man 2, we got a brand new story trailer as well as a first look at the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console. A subsequent PlayStation Blog post has filled in some of the blanks and confirms that the spidey-themed console will launch on September 1. But you’ll be able to pre-order the machine starting next week, from Friday, July 28 to be exact.

Sony has yet to confirm the price of the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console, but last year’s God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle launched at $559 which could give us a rough idea how much the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console will cost. However, the God of War bundle came with a standard PS5. Sony may opt to increase the price to around $599 to account for the inclusion of a custom-designed console in this Spider-Man package.

We’re expecting the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console to be a pretty popular item this holiday season, and it could even sell out ahead of launch, especially if nefarious scalpers attempt to get their claws on it. So, if you want to grab yourself this limited-edition PS5, we suggest locking down a pre-order as soon as possible.

To help you secure your console we've got all the details you need below. Just be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with all the links you need when the floodgates open next week. Plus, you can already pre-order the Spider-Man 2 collectors edition which includes a load of bonus goodies and a very cool statue.

Where to pre-order Spider-Man 2 PS5 console?

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 console will be exclusively available at PlayStation Direct in the U.S., U.K. and other markets where the official-Sony retailer operates. No pricing details have been confirmed as of yet, but we expect the machine will cost roughly somewhere between $559 and $599.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 console pre-orders begin on Friday, July 28, and at the same time, you’ll also be able to purchase the limited-edition Spider-Man 2 DualSense Controller and PS5 Console Covers separately if you already own a PS5 and just need the custom accessories instead.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Launch Edition): $69 @ Amazon

The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. It's scheduled to launch on October 20, 2023.

What is the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console?

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 console is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, it’s a redesigned PS5 console that marks the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Naturally, this is just a visual enhancement. The innards are the same as in the machine that’s been on sale since November 2020. This isn’t the rumored PS5 Pro or PS5 Slim.

The console itself is predominantly black but with a splash of Spider-Man red in the bottom corner. This has been stylized to give the appearance that the black is closing in on the red patch. This is a clear tribute to the alien symbiote that Peter Parker will tangle with in the Spider-Man 2 game. There is also a white Spider-Man logo within the red section of the design. The underside of the console is entirely black apart from a second Spider-Man logo towards the bottom.

The limited-edition console also comes with a custom DualSense Controller that sports a very similar motif. Again, it’s mostly black apart from a smaller red section that is being taken over by darkness. There is also a white Spider-Man logo on the touchpad. The iconic PlayStation face buttons are white while the d-pad and sticks are black. This gives the controller a distinctive, if not exactly symmetrical, look.

The bundle also comes with a digital voucher code that allows you to download the standard edition of Spider-Man 2. However, you’ll have to wait a few weeks to redeem the code as the console launches on September 1, while the game itself isn’t released until October 20. At least getting the console early gives you a chance to catch up by playing Spider-Man: Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales first.

Can I buy the Spider-Man 2 DualSense Controller and Console Covers separately?

(Image credit: Sony)

There’s good news if you already own a PS5 and don’t want to buy a whole new machine just to bring a dash of Spider-Man to your entertainment center. Both the limited-edition DualSense Controller and the Console Covers found in the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle will be available to purchase separately, with pre-orders also starting on Friday, July 28 at PlayStation Direct.

Like the console itself, we have no confirmed price for these accessories but previous limited-edition PS5 controllers have been priced at $74, while the currently available selection of Console Covers retail for $54. We expect these Spider-Man 2-themed items to cost in the same ballpark. Though is the potential for a $5-10 increase due to the limited-edition status.