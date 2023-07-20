I just got a first look at the official Lego sets for Disney Plus’s Ahsoka at SDCC

It's not long now until Ahsoka premieres on Disney Plus. The long-awaited, live-action series starring Rosario Dawson is set to premiere on August 23, so what better way to build excitement than with the first official Lego sets inspired by the show? I just saw the Ahsoka Lego sets on display for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

As part of SDCC, Lego has announced a slew of new sets across major partner franchises, but any Star Wars fan like myself is most excited about what the two Ahsoka sets could suggest about the upcoming story.

While recent Ashoka trailers have painted a clearer image that Ahsoka will be a continuation of Star Wars: Rebels, the animated Disney XD series, the Lego sets give us confirmation. Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle ($79.99, pre-order at Lego) comes with 4 minifigures, including Sabine Wren, one of the main Rebels characters.

(Image credit: Future)

Joining Ahsoka and Sabine are Professor Huyang, the architect droid from Clone Wars who helps younglings build their lightsabers, and Marrok, the Inquisitor who will most likely be the show's main villain.

The shuttle comes with a minifigure-sized cockpit, two stud shooters and two storage compartments. Based on what I've seen in-person, the 601-brick set will be a fun build with distinct differences from other Lego Star Wars ships.

The second new Ahsoka-themed set is a 2-for-1 called New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter ($109.99, pre-order at Lego.) With the 1,056 bricks, you get you a pair of ships that will be featured in the Ahsoka series, plus four minifigures.

(Image credit: Future)

On display beneath Shin Hati’s Starfighter, Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati look to be additional Ahsoka adversaries, while Morgan Elsbeth will surely be meddling in the search for a missing Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Positioned with the New Republic E-Wing, Captain Porter and a yellow-and-blue New Republic Astromech Droid seem ready to take on the bad guys. Porter is an all-new Star Wars character set to appear in Ahsoka, so I expect we'll learn his backstory soon.