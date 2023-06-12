How to pre-order Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition — price, release date and where to buy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch later this year, and fresh details on the highly-anticipated superhero sequel have finally arrived courtesy of the latest PlayStation Showcase and the Summer Games Fest 2023 keynote.

Not only did we get an extended look at gameplay, but we finally have a concrete release date. Spider-Man 2 will launch on Friday, October 20, 2023, exclusively on PS5. And now that a launch date has been set Sony has also unveiled a slew of pre-order information, including details on the Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition.

The PlayStation Blog has confirmed that Spider-Man 2 pre-orders will begin at 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday, June 16, and the collector’s edition will be exclusively sold via PlayStation Direct in the U.S., U.K. and other markets where the retailer operates.

We’re expecting the Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition to be in short supply and it's likely to sell out in advance of the game’s launch. So, if you want to get your hands on this high-end edition of the PS5 game, you’ll find all the links you need as well as a full rundown of what’s included in the Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition below.

The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. It's scheduled to launch on October 20, 2023.

What’s in the Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition?

The Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition will retail for $229 / £219 / €249 (around AU$341) and is headlined by a high-quality 19-inch statue that depicts both Peter Parker and Miles Morales battling fan-favorite enemy, Venom.

The ultra-premium edition of the game also includes a steel book (which again displays the Spider-Men fighting Venom), and all the in-game content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. Physical collectors should be aware the Spider-Man 2 CE doesn't come with a game disc, it includes a digital voucher code instead.

What other editions of Spider-Man 2 will be available?

Alongside the collector’s edition, Sony is also releasing a Digital Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. As the name would suggest this version will only be available digitally and will cost $79 / £79 / €89 (around AU$140) on the PlayStation Store.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the full Spider-Man 2 game alongside 10 unique suits (five for Peter, five for Miles), additional frames/stickers for Photo Mode, and two extra skill points to give you a headstart upgrading your superheroes.

Finally, there’s the standard edition of Spider-Man 2, which as you might expect includes the full base game without any extras. It will retail for $69 / £69 / €79 (around AU$120).

Pre-order any edition of the game and you’ll get two early suit unlocks (one for Peter, one for Miles), early access to the Web Grabber gadget and three extra skill points to get your adventure started in style.