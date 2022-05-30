Holy cow! The Dell XPS 13 is $500 off for Memorial Day laptop sale

Memorial Day sales are coming thick and fast, especially when it comes to Dell computers, meaning today is the day to get a new laptop.

Right now, this well-equipped Dell XPS 13 is on sale for $1,419 at Dell (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $500 off one of our favorite laptops, making it one of best Dell Memorial Day sales deals around.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was $1,919 now $1,419 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for $1,419, with a strong specs list. There's a 13.4-inch 3456 x 2160 OLED touchscreen display, an Intel i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops around, and for good reason. Whether you're looking to buy a solid laptop for working, studying or creative purposes, the Dell XPS 13 is a versatile machine that fits all users.

This particular configuration packs a 13.4-inch OLED InfinityEdge display that has a 3456 x 2160 resolution, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This set of specs is more than enough to handle both work and play; just don't expect to do a lot of gaming on it.

In our Dell XPS 13 OLED review, we were impressed with its beautiful display, strong performance and the simply lovely XPS design.

When it comes to connectivity, this Dell XPS 13 features two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone socket, as well as a microSD card reader. And with its stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology, you'll get the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal is a great bargain that offers one of the latest Dell XPS 13 models for a healthy $500 off. Hurry, though, as the last time we saw a discount of this size, it didn't last long.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Memorial Day sales live blog for all the latest deals right now.