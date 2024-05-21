Dell's Memorial Day sale is live — 11 deals I’d shop from $279

Memorial Day is ushering in a new slate of offers from Dell. The best part is that you don't have to wait till May 27 to take advantage of these Dell deals.

For laptop users, the Inspiron range is discounted with deals from $329. If you need more power, you can also get up to $500 off the latest XPS 14. Meanwhile, on the desktop front you can save over $1,000 on the Aurora R15 gaming PC or score an XPS desktop that's reduced by $450.

Elsewhere, there are sales on monitors, mini PCs, and just about anything else. Below, I've rounded up the best Dell Memorial Day deals I've found. For more holiday deals, check out our full Memorial Day sales guide.

Dell Memorial Day sales: Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449 now $329 @ Dell

One of Dell's most popular laptops, this Inspiron 15 has a big 1080p display, 512GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. Combined with an Intel Core i5, it's likely to be ideal for students or basic tasks like web browsing.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,299 now $729 @ Dell

This is an excellent deal that knocks $570 off the Inspiron 16. It offers stunning visuals thanks to the 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display that offers a clean, sharp image. Alongside this, you'll find a Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

XPS 13: was $1,099 now $799 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is a great-looking laptop, and $300 off puts it in a new budget range. The Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM make it ideal for multitasking, while it has 512GB of storage, too. It's also got a 1920x1200 resolution, so it's sharper than HD.

XPS 14: was $2,199 now $1,699 @ Dell

Save $500 on the XPS 14, with a big, beautiful 14.5-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution. It's also got a slick Platinum colorway, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. It'll handle games, too, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU under the hood.

Alienware m18 R2: was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Dell

A powerful but portable gaming laptop, this Alienware m18 R2 has 16GB of RAM paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. That makes it ideal for work and play, and the 1TB of storage doesn't hurt either. I'm also quite keen on the 'cut out hinge' design.

Dell Memorial Day sales: Desktops

XPS Desktop: was $1,549 now $1,099 @ Dell

This XPS Desktop has a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, but perhaps the biggest boon is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TI GPU, which means it can play more demanding games. Don't forget you'll need a monitor and peripherals!

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,049 now $1,699 @ Dell

One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's Flash Sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i9-13900F CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Alienware Aurora R15: was $4,049 now $2,949 @ Dell

It looks like a crashed UFO, but the Alienware Aurora R15 remains one of the sleekest gaming PCs around. It has 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X RAM. In the simplest terms, there's nothing this powerful desktop won't be able to run.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $3,699 now $3,199 @ Dell

Another powerhouse desktop, the Alienware Aurora R16 has some nice neon accenting, while also offering the same specs of the above model. It may come down to how you want your machine to look, but each is impressively powerful.

Dell Memorial Day sales: Monitors

Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $329 now $279 @ Dell

The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.