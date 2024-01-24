Epic MacBook deals at Best Buy and Amazon — check out my 5 favorite deals

If you're looking for a boost in productivity, a new laptop could be the best purchase you make this year. And the time is right, since Best Buy and Amazon are running huge sales on MacBooks.
For a limited time, MacBooks are on sale from $749 at Best Buy. You can get the MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $749 at Best Buy. This is $250 off and the cheapest price for a MacBook currently sold by Apple. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M2 is now available. Or, if you want the newest MacBook, the MacBook Pro (M3/512GB) is $1,399 at Amazon right now.
Keep scrolling for more of the best MacBook deals you can get right now.
- MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14" (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14" (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $849. The cheapest price has been $749, but this is still a good deal. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
Price check: $749 @ Amazon
MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $949 @ B&H Photo
15-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display.
M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). This base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy
M3 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
This MacBook Pro features M3 Pro power (to really turbocharge that graphics performance), 18GB of RAM and an extra Thunderbolt 4 port compared to the base MacBook Pro M3. It also comes in a gorgeous Space Black finish.