Epic MacBook deals at Best Buy and Amazon — check out my 5 favorite deals

If you're looking for a boost in productivity, a new laptop could be the best purchase you make this year. And the time is right, since Best Buy and Amazon are running huge sales on MacBooks.

For a limited time, MacBooks are on sale from $749 at Best Buy. You can get the MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $749 at Best Buy. This is $250 off and the cheapest price for a MacBook currently sold by Apple. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M2 is now available. Or, if you want the newest MacBook, the MacBook Pro (M3/512GB) is $1,399 at Amazon right now.

Keep scrolling for more of the best MacBook deals you can get right now.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $849. The cheapest price has been $749, but this is still a good deal. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Price check: $749 @ Amazon

15-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display.