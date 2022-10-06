Google Pixel 7 preorders — price and how to get yours

Google Pixel 7 preorders will begin today (October 6). The date was confirmed by Google in a teaser video that showed consumers getting a first look at the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. On-shelf availability is rumored to start on Tuesday, October 18, though we'll find out for certain during the Google October 6 product event that gets underway at 10 a.m. ET.

The current-gen Pixels are among the best phones on the market and we expect Google's new phones to raise the bar even higher. Although we still don't know pricing for either phone, Google Pixel 7 preorder deals are expected to be very aggressive.

According to recent rumors, Google Pixel 7 preorders will include a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro, whereas Google Pixel 7 Pro preorders will include a free Pixel Watch. (The Pixel Watch is also set to be unveiled today.) If true, these would be among the best Pixel preorder deals of all time. So far, no carriers have mentioned their Pixel 7 preorder deals, but we'll keep an eye on them as the Google October event comes to a close.

In the meantime, make sure to follow our Google Pixel event live blog to get the latest news on the new Pixels and all Google announcements.

Google Pixel 7 preorders

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7 preorders: check current Pixel deals @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon will be one of the first retailers with Pixel 7 preorders and deals. In the past, the e-comm giant has bundled free buds and/or gift cards with your Pixel preorder.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7 preorders: check current Pixel deals @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is usually one of the first carriers to offer preorder deals and we expect this will be the case with Pixel 7 preorders. Deals could include everything from a free Pixel 7 with trade-in to free buds or a Pixel watch.

(opens in new tab) Pixel 7 preorders: check current deals @ Google (opens in new tab)

If there are any Pixel 7 preorder deals — you can bet the Google Store will be first to offer them. We expect to see freebies and/or trade-in offers once the phones are released. In the meantime, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pages are already live at Google.