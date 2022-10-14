Best Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro plans and deals — top offers in Australia

Get ready to celebrate, Android fans — the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have officially launched in Australia, which means you can snag one of the search giant's newest flagship handsets all the usual retailers and most major telcos.

With similar pricing to last year's models, the standard Google Pixel 7 starts at only AU$999. Meanwhile, the larger Google Pixel 7 Pro, which sports an even better camera array, starts at AU$1,299 — that's an exceptional price for a top flagship, positioning it as a far more affordable alternative to the recently released iPhone 14 Pro, which starts at AU$1,749.

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro boast Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset, which is said to harness even more of the company's machine learning mastery to provide increased functionality across the board.

Whether you're after the smaller Pixel 7 or want to go all in on the top Pixel 7 Pro model, you'll surely find an offer that suits your needs below.

Google Pixel 7 pricing

Google Pixel 7 128GB AU$999 256GB AU$1,129 Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB AU$1,299 256GB AU$1,449 512GB AU$1,599

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro telco offers

While the Google Pixel 7 offers from Australia's major telcos aren't quite as aggressive as they were for the iPhone 14, which launched a month earlier, they're still worth looking into for those who don't mind being locked into a repayment plan. Once again, the main bonuses on offer come in the form of credit on said phone plan, or trade-in value. Details below.

(opens in new tab) Trade up to Pixel 7 Pro and get AU$300 bonus credit @ Telstra (opens in new tab)

Here's a good offer for anyone looking to trade in any phone in any condition towards a shiny new Google Pixel 7 Pro. Telstra is offering AU$300 of bonus credit to anyone who trades up to Google's new flagship. Better hurry though — this offer ends on October 31.

(opens in new tab) Earn up to AU$950 in trade-in value @ Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Given that the Pixel 7 range is less expensive than Apple's iPhone 14 lineup, Vodafone is understandly offering slightly less in terms trade-in value. That said, you can still score up to AU$950 in trade-in value for elligible phones in good working condition, so long as you stay connected to a Vodafone Infinite plan for 12, 24 or 36 months. Be super quick though, as this offer is only available until Sunday October 16, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Buy direct and get AU$300 in store credit @ Google (opens in new tab)

Those happy to buy outright should seriously consider this offer from Google, which gifts those who purchase either a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro with AU$250 or AU$300 (respectively) of Google Store credit towards their next purchase, which will take a heft bite out of the cost of a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, or even the new Pixel Watch. You should act fast, though — the offer ends on Sunday October 16, 2022 at 11:59pm AEDT.

Best Google Pixel 7 plans

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro plans

Best Google Pixel 7 deals