God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle now available from PlayStation Direct — get yours before it sells out

You can now buy the God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle from PlayStation Direct. This bundle represents a perfect chance to snag Sony’s hard-to-find console along with one of the best PS5 games.

Currently, PlayStation Direct is selling the God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle for $559 (opens in new tab). You can also get the digital edition bundle for $459 (opens in new tab). Both bundles come with a PS5 DualSense controller but you can also get the God of War Ragnarok Limited Edition DualSense for $75 (opens in new tab). Buying the bundle from PlayStation Direct seems like the best course of action since places like Amazon and Best Buy are currently sold out of PS5 restock.

(opens in new tab) Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle: $559 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

The God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle comes with a PS5 console, a digital voucher for God of War Ragnarök, and a PS5 DualSense controller. You'll need a PSN ID in order to order this bundle from PlayStation Direct.

In my God of War Ragnarök review, I found it to be one of Santa Monica Studios’ finest works yet. On PS5, you’ll enjoy features like 4K resolution, haptic feedback, 3D audio and various performance options. While its numerous hidden load screens can make it feel like a last-gen title, it’s still an overall enjoyable experience that will thrill the majority of people who play it.

The thrilling combat keeps you on your toes while its ingeniously designed levels will entice you to explore each location for hidden treasures and secrets. The robust but not overwhelming customization options allow you to create a Kratos that suits your playstyle. You can opt to be more offense or defense-focused, or create a build that utilizes various magical attacks and abilities. Gameplay-wise, there’s a lot to delve into.

As for the PlayStation 5, it’s easily the most impressive console released by Sony. Though it may not have many games that are exclusively for the system, many cross-gen titles also available on PS4 run at their best thanks to the PS5 considerable horsepower. When big games like Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release, the PS5 will be an even more sought-after system.

If you want to get the God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle from PlayStation Direct, log into the site or create a PSN account to purchase it. Stock surely won’t last much longer so be sure to snag one as quickly as possible.

Also, don't forget to check out our Black Friday deals page and Black Friday deals live blog to keep up to date on all the big sales happening now.