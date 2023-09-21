Get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet and score an Apple HomePod for free

The Apple HomePod is one of the best smart speakers you can buy. Priced at $299, it's far from cheap, but Verizon is offering a killer deal that gets you Apple's smart speaker for free.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet for $45/month. Plus, you'll get to choose between a free Apple HomePod or $200 Verizon gift card. That's one of the best Verizon 5G Home Plus offers we've seen.

5G Home Plus: $45/month @ Verizon

Apple HomePod for free: Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $45/month. Plus, you'll get your choice of either a free Apple HomePod or $200 Verizon gift card. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for three years with no contract or equipment fees.

In our Apple HomePod 2 review, we said it offers amazing sound quality (rivaled only by the Sonos One) and works incredibly well within Apple's ecosystem, such as with the Apple TV 4K. The new HomePod also supports Matter, a new smart home standard that should make it easier to connect a greater number of devices. This is especially significant for Apple, as its smart home platform, called HomeKit, works with far fewer devices than Alexa and Google Home. (Here’s our picks for the best HomeKit devices).

As for Verizon's 5G Home Plus, When paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, it's an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with the service, it's powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience).

5G Home Plus Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for two to three years based on the plan you choose. Verizon will even help cover switching/early termination fees (up to $500).

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

Verizon offers a slightly less expensive 5G Home Plan for $25 per month. However, this plan doesn't include the freebies. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.