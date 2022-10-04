Get these $79 AirPods at Amazon before October Prime Day

We're expecting to see a lot of Amazon deals during next week's Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2). But if you can't wait till then, Amazon is offering a sneak peek into what we can expect.

Currently, you can grab the AirPods (2nd Generation) for $79 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is their lowest price ever (they hit $89 last year on Black Friday) and one of the best AirPods deals we've seen. By comparison, Wamart has them on sale for $119 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) AirPods (2nd Generation): $159 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $79. That's their lowest price ever and $10 cheaper than they were last Black Friday. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices

The 2nd-Gen AirPods are the best when it comes to bang for your buck. For less than $100, you'll get great audio quality in a lightweight and comfortable package.

They may not have noise cancelling or spatial audio like the AirPods Pro, but if you don't mind not having this, you'll save a huge savings off the usual asking price of the AirPods Pro. They even have a battery life of 5 hours, extending to 24 hours if you use the charging case. This beats the AirPods Pro, as there's no ANC mode around to drain the battery.

You'll also get super-fast pairing with iOS devices and excellent audio quality during calls. All in all, the 2nd-Gen are still a great pair of wireless earbuds despite their age, and getting them for just $79 is a steal.

