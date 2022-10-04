Get these $79 AirPods at Amazon before October Prime Day

By Louis Ramirez
published

They're now at their lowest price ever

Apple AirPods
(Image credit: Future)

We're expecting to see a lot of Amazon deals during next week's Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2). But if you can't wait till then, Amazon is offering a sneak peek into what we can expect.  

Currently, you can grab the AirPods (2nd Generation) for $79 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is their lowest price ever (they hit $89 last year on Black Friday) and one of the best AirPods deals we've seen. By comparison, Wamart has them on sale for $119 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab)

AirPods (2nd Generation): $159 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $79. That's their lowest price ever and $10 cheaper than they were last Black Friday. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The 2nd-Gen AirPods are the best when it comes to bang for your buck. For less than $100, you'll get great audio quality in a lightweight and comfortable package.

They may not have noise cancelling or spatial audio like the AirPods Pro, but if you don't mind not having this, you'll save a huge savings off the usual asking price of the AirPods Pro. They even have a battery life of 5 hours, extending to 24 hours if you use the charging case. This beats the AirPods Pro, as there's no ANC mode around to drain the battery.

You'll also get super-fast pairing with iOS devices and excellent audio quality during calls. All in all, the 2nd-Gen are still a great pair of wireless earbuds despite their age, and getting them for just $79 is a steal.

Still looking for more ways to save? Make sure to check out our list of today's best Amazon promo codes.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.