Get the Apple Watch 8 at its lowest price ever at Amazon today

The Apple Watch 8 is one of my favorite gadgets. I use it to track everything from laps in the pool to steps climbed on the StairMaster. If you didn't get one over the holidays, Amazon and Best Buy now have many Apple Watch models on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $349 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and one of the best Apple Watch deals of all time.

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

If you're on a budget, we consider the Apple Watch SE (2022) to be one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It offers the perfect mix of affordability and useful features. Much like the pricier Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE supports a huge library of third-party apps, works well as an activity tracker, and offers zippy performance.

Apple's latest entry-level wearable is an extremely well-rounded device. As you might expect its cheaper price tag comes with some sacrifices — you don't get ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring — but it remains the ideal pick for first-time smartwatch buyers. It also works with Family Setup, a feature that lets you manage an Apple Watch for someone without an iPhone, such as a child or older parent. This is great for keeping track of their location, health data, calls and more.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 8 is Apple's flagship watch. It's not a major upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 7 in terms of features, but it has the same great design and larger screen. What's new between the Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7 is the skin temperature sensor, which can inform cycle and fertility tracking, as well as sleep tracking. The Series 8 also features a low power mode, which can extend the latest Apple Watch's battery life to 36 hours. What's more, the Apple Watch 8 has a new crash detection feature, leveraging improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most.

For those with an older Apple Watch, it’s worth upgrading to the Apple Watch 8 for its bright, large, edge-to-egde display, which is easy to see, even in direct sunlight. The screen is optimized for features like Always-On Display, the new watchOS 9 faces, and a QWERTY keyboard for sending messages.

