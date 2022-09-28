Forget Google Pixel 7 — Pixel 6 just crashed to $199

The Google Pixel 7 will soon be here, and it looks like Google's new flagship phone will bring a host of interesting upgrades. However, the release of a new phone usually means that the previous models will see a price cut, and we've just found an incredible deal on one of our current best phones.

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 6 for just $199 ($8.33/month for 24 months) at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a huge discount of $400 off and the best price we've seen for this phone. That easily makes it one of the best cell phone deals of the season. The deal is available if you purchase and activate your phone on Verizon or T-Mobile. If you're in the mood for more savings, check out our Best Buy coupon codes hub.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 (128GB): $599 $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 6 is one of the best value phones on the market, and that goes double now you can get the phone for $400 off. With access to Android 12, smart photo editing features, and a stylish design, this is one of the best Android experiences you can get in a phone. This deal is available when you buy the phone and activate it with Verizon (opens in new tab) ($5.55/month for 36 months) or T-Mobile (opens in new tab) ($8.33/month for 24 months).

The Google Pixel 6 is one of the best phones on the market, at an astonishing price. It was already an incredible value at $599 — and now Best Buy is knocking $400 off, the Google Pixel 6 is an absolute steal.

The Google Pixel 6 has a super-smart Google Tensor Chip that offers incredible photo editing features, and an impressive camera set for a phone at this price point. The 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses on the back of the phone lead to some brilliant pictures and earned the Google Pixel 6 a spot on our list of the best camera phones.

Performance is great with this phone, too. Whether you're browsing, streaming, or gaming, the Google Pixel 6 handles everyday tasks with ease. Battery life is another winning aspect to this phone, as our handset lasted just under 11 hours in our testing. Although, be warned that when we turned 5G connectivity on, battery life took a hit (lasting around 8 hours.)

The one thing that could turn potential buyers away from this phone is the fact that the Google Pixel 7 is on the way, and is due to arrive soon. But if you're shopping for a new phone and don't want to wait, the Google Pixel 6 is an unbeatable value at just $199. Make sure to follow our Google October event coverage for the latest news on Google's forthcoming devices.