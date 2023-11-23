Forget Amazon — save over $100 on wearables with 7 Best Buy fitness Black Friday deals

So Amazon Black Friday has officially kicked off, but we're loving the Best Buy fitness sales on recovery tech and wearables right now. Best Buy is hosting some incredible discounts on fitness tech and wearables during the Black Friday sales, and you could save over $100 simply by switching retailers. Below, I've listed some unmissable Black Friday fitness deals.

For example, the popular Theragun Prime massage gun is now just $189 at Best Buy, which is $110 off the retail price. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen so far. And that's not all. You can also take $100 off the Garmin Instinct 2 (45mm) watch, which is now $199 @ Best Buy.

Below, I've rounded up my top finds so far, and be sure to keep an eye on this page as I update with more deals across Black Friday.

7 Best Buy Black Friday deals on fitness tech worth shopping

Theragun Prime massage gun: was $299 now $189 at Best Buy

Save a staggering $110 on the Prime massage gun. It delivers up to 30lbs of no-stall force, customizable speeds and 16mm amplitude to deeply massage sore muscles. You'll also get Bluetooth connectivity and app access, plus 120 minutes of use per charge, 4 attachments and a travel pouch.

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon: was $349 now $319 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the silver Horizon Oura Ring during Black Friday. One of the world's leading health and fitness tracker brands Oura currently has a range of discounts available on various models. Available on iOS and Android, Oura tracks sleep, stress, activity, blood oxygen, heart rate, skin temperature and more. Save $30 on the black Oura Ring Horizon here.

Garmin Instinct 2 (45mm) watch: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

$100 off the popular Garmin Instinct 2? Yes, please. The watch is compatible with iOS and Android and tracks just about anything you need, including altitude, blood oxygen, respiration rate and fitness metrics like cadence, distance, heart rate, pace, stairs climbed and more. Water-resistant and super hardy, there's nothing Garmin can't handle.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: was $429 now $349

We've tried and tested these dumbbells in our Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell review and loved them. Now you can save $80 during Black Friday. Turn the dial and choose from 5-52.5 lbs of weights, which replaces 15 sets of individual dumbbells. Access the JRNY app wherever you go and try the Mobile-Only Membership free for 2 months.

Fitbit Charge 6 (porcelain) health and fitness tracker: was $159 now $99 @ Best Buy

$60 off during Black Friday sounds good to us. Compatible with Android and Apple iOS, Fitbit benefits from GPS, GLONASS global positioning and tracking capabilities such as activity levels, calories burned, distance, exercise duration and steps taken. The Charge 6 is also water-resistant and features an AMOLED display with Fitbit Pay and Bluetooth features available.

Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch (46mm): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Forerunner 255. Recover and train smarter with advanced training status feedback and multi-band GPS. Features include race-day strategy planning, morning reports on health stats, Garmin Pay and over 30 activity profiles from swimming to triathlon training. Plus, unparalleled battery life. Check out the best Garmin smartwatches to see how the model compares.

Hyperice Normatec system: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Hyperice 3-leg system. Meet the Normatec 3 which uses dynamic air compression to help you recover faster and maximize workout performance. Using a patented precision pulse technology, the leg recovery system increases circulation and reduces swelling. Used by elite athletes and casual gym-goers alike.

If these deals don't suit you, we've headed over to Amazon to round up the best Black Friday Garmin deals and Apple Black Friday deals available right now. You can also access other recovery tech like Black Friday deals on the best massage guns, and we'll update these pages with even more deals as we see them.

Thanks to the Best Buy Black Friday sales, you can snap up seriously impressive discounts, saving over $100 on some products. Remember to keep an eye on our Black Friday deals which are growing by the day, and if you're also hoping to save on winter outdoor apparel as the months get colder, we've got the best The North Face Black Friday deals full of adventure and trail running gear. Here's how to stay dry with one of our writer's favorite wet weather gear recommendations if you enjoy outdoor training.