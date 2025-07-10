Hurry! Our favorite massage gun is on sale for Prime Day

Nothing tops the feeling you get after a hard workout. As for the day after, well, that's a different story. From tight muscles to a sore lower back — a good massage gun can make sure you're recovered and ready to hit the gym sooner rather than later. With Prime Day deals in full swing, I've spotted some epic deals from Hyperice.

If you're not familiar with the brand, Hyperice makes some of the best massage guns we've tested and right now you can get the Editor's Choice Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 for $129. That's not the only Hyperice device on sale. Below I've rounded up my top deals right now.

Hyperice Venom Go: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The Venom Go is a vibration wearable that offers up to 9 combinations of heat and vibration to soothe sore muscles. Unlike a TENS unit that uses electrical pulses to stimulate the nerves, the Venom Go combines heat and gentle vibration patterns to warm up specific muscles and increase blood flow to the treated areas.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2: was $139 now $129 at Amazon This powerful yet compact massage gun offers multiple speed settings and interchangeable heads for customized relief. Its long battery life and quiet operation make it perfect for use anytime, anywhere. It's not just me who loves it — our rigorous testing proved it's the best of the best. In our Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 review we said the Editor's Choice massage gun is a must for anyone who wants an excellent and lightweight that doesn't cost a fortune.