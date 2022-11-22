Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off before Black Friday

No Black Friday deals season would be complete with a sale on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It can turn your ordinary TV into a smart TV, acting as a hub for all your favorite streaming services. And right now it's down to half-off on Amazon.

Right now you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's 50% off the normal price tag, and comes with the ability to stream content in 4K Ultra HD, alongside support for HDR and the Alexa Voice assistant using the bundled remote. Or if you have some more money to spend, there's always the Fire TV 4K Max on sale for $34 at Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the most popular streaming devices available with apps for all the leading services. Right now it's down to just $24. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $5 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the ultimate Fire TV streaming device. Faster than the 4K, streaming apps and menu loading times are vastly reduced. It also features Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for even smoother streaming.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great way to turn your TV into the perfect streaming hub, with access to all the best streaming services. Both it and the Fire TV $K Max are capable of streaming content in 4K Ultra HD, all the different versions of HDR and offer support for Dolby Atmos — for those of you that own, or are looking into, one of the best soundbars.

Both devices also offer Alexa support, for hands-free control and access to your smart home system. Meanwhile The Fire TV Strick 4K Max also has support for Wi-Fi 6, ensuring it'll be one of the fastest streaming devices for a good few years yet.

Of course if that's all a bit too much for you, then there's always the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's also 50% off and the lowest price that streaming stick has gone. It doesn't have 4K, and the Alexa remote lite doesn't have TV controls, but it's still got all your favorite streaming services.

If you'd rather pick up a new TV that's smart right out of the box, check out this 65-inch Roku Smart TV that dropped to just $228 over at Walmart. Of course there are plenty more money saving bargains to enjoy, at Amazon and beyond. Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog to make sure you don't miss out.