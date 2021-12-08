Epic Dyson sale knocks vacuum prices to just $299

Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. Unfortunately, they're also among the priciest. But with holiday deals in full swing, now is the perfect time to invest in a new vacuum cleaner.

For a limited time only, Dyson is taking up to $120 off select vacuums and air purifiers. After discount, prices start at just $299. While the price drops may seem modest, many devices are at their lowest price of the year and Dyson sales don't happen often.

shop the entire Dyson sale

Dyson sale

Dyson V7 Absolute: was $349 now $299 @ Dyson Dyson V7 Absolute: was $349 now $299 @ Dyson

The Dyson V7 Absolute will suck up dirt and grime in seconds. It promises up to 30 minutes of fade free cleaning. Plus, it's lightweight and easy to carry, which makes it easier to clean those awkward spots in your home. You also get up to $75 in free tools when you add it to your cart.

Dyson V8 Absolute: was $449 now $399 @ Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute: was $449 now $399 @ Dyson

Dyson sales are extremely rare, so when you see $50 off, you take it. The V8 Absolute is lightweight, versatile, and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. Featuring two power modes, this vacuum cleaner can easily clean both carpet and hardwood surfaces.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: was $549 now $449 @ Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: was $549 now $449 @ Dyson

Cheaper than Black Friday! The Cyclone V10 Absolute model is one powerful device, featuring three power modes and up to 60 minutes of run time. It also has an advanced filtration system which can trap up to 99.99% of particles all the while expelling cleaner air. It's now $100 off and $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower: was $819 now $699 @ Dyson Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower:was $819 now $699 @ Dyson

Save $120 on this excellent deal. Not only does this automatically remove pollutants, bacteria, and allergens in seconds, but it can humidify and cool the room. What's more, it looks sleek and stylish for any room. A great multifunctional tower for an even better price.

For years now, Dyson has been considered one of the best brands to produce vacuum cleaners, rivaling brands like Miele and Kenmore.

Both the V8 Absolute and the Cyclone V10 Absolute are cordless vacuum cleaners that are bound to elevate your cleaning routine. With the incredibly powerful V8 and V10 Dyson motors, these vacuum cleaners will help you clean more efficiently, allowing you to get rid of microscopic dirt and allergens on your surfaces.

Each device features a cleaner head that automatically adjusts to the type of carpeting as well as hard floors. And when it comes to carpet flooring, the Dyson Cyclone V10 can rid you of the most stubborn dirt, thanks to the Torque drive cleaner and stiff nylon bristles that deliver a deeper clean.

Now let's break down the differences between the two. While the V8 Absolute delivers up to 40 minutes of run time and features two power modes, the Cyclone V10 Absolute will provide you with 60 minutes of run time on three power modes. Another notable difference lies in the charge time, while the V8 Absolute can charge up to 100% in about five hours time, the Cyclone V10 Absolute can do so in just three and a half hours.

Perhaps the most annoying part of vacuum cleaning is taking all the dirt and dust out of the bag (which sometimes requires you to touch it yourself). Luckily, with the both the V8 Absolute and the Cyclone V10 Absolute you'll never have to. These features a bagless design with a no-touch technology. Simply push a button to release the contents to the bin.

No matter which model you pick, these Dyson vacuums deliver great performance and are a great bargain now that they're reduced in price. Make sure to act fast though, as stock won't last forever.