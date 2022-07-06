Early Prime Day deal: Sony’s amazing OLED TV is $300 off now

Prime Day is getting close, but you don't have to wait until the big day to score some killer discounts, as an excellent Sony OLED TV has just been slashed in price.

For a limited time, the Sony 55-inch A80J 4K OLED TV is on sale for $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab). At $300 off, this is a deal to shout about, as it's not every day we see a 4K OLED set below $1000. If it sells out, you can also get this TV at Best Buy (opens in new tab) for $999.

Simply put, this set is one of the best TVs currently available, putting in an excellent OLED performance. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review, we praised this TV for its high-quality picture and audio. It also has some great smart features and Google's TV interface is one of the best around.

The A80J produces colors really well, with true blacks and bright whites always in balance. Plus, you can view the TV from almost any angle with no color distortion, and it can also upscale content to 4K in a flash. No matter what you view on the Bravia XR A80J, you know it will look fantastic.

Thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, this TV is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming. It also has HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support for a home-cinema experience.

Plus, thanks to Google's interface, you'll have your pick of all the streaming apps you could want, including Disney Plus, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and more. It also has four HDMI inputs and two USB ports for you to pair your OLED TV with one of the best soundbars.

Not only did this TV set earn an "Editor's Choice" badge, it also bagged a spot on our best OLED TVs roundup. So overall, this deal is a terrific bargain. You're getting one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for under $1000.

