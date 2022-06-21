Early Prime Day deal just took 50% off this 75-inch 4K Fire TV

We're still a few days out from the official start of Prime Day, but that's not stopping the e-comm giant from releasing an early batch of Prime Day TV deals.

Currently, Prime members can get the Toshiba 75-inch M550 4K Fire TV on sale for $699.99 (opens in new tab). That's $700 off and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. This deal is exclusive for Prime members only. (If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) or free 6-month trial if you're a student (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It's now at its lowest price ever.

It's worth noting that all sizes of the TV are on sale. By comparison, Best Buy has the 75-inch model on sale for $749 (opens in new tab), which is $50 over Amazon's price. All TV sizes feature a native 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus support, and built-in Amazon Fire TV smart platform with Alexa.

As an LED-LCD TV, the M550 also uses a full array local dimming backlight to allow contrast to appear more uniform without as much haloing or splotchy patches of grey in the background.

The refresh rate is a native 120Hz panel — something that’s almost unheard of in this price range, which means twice the refresh rate of most TVs for more natural-looking images. This should please PS5 or Xbox Series X owners.

One of the other great features of the M550 is that it comes with the Fire TV smart platform, with streaming service support including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and, of course, Prime Video.