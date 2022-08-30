Don't wait till Labor Day — Best Buy has the iPad on sale at its lowest price ever

The long holiday weekend is still a few days out, but one retailer is offering some epic Labor Day sales you can get now.

For a limited time, you can get the iPad 10.2-inch 2021 64GB is just $279 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's popular tablet. Simply put, it's one of the best iPad deals of all time.

Lowest price! Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Amazon has has the 64GB model on sale for $279, which is the cheapest price yet.

Best Buy has been offering epic Apple deals this month. It's currently taking $400 off select MacBook Pros with prices from $949. However, if it's a tablet you're offer — this deal is unbeatable.

We rate the 10.2" iPad as the best tablet for people on a budget. That's because of its excellent screen, cameras, and 11-hour battery life. In our iPad 10.2 review, we were also impressed by this tablet's performance thanks to its new A13 Bionic chip. It's perfect for browsing, streaming, and gaming, and you'll be able multitask and switch between apps in a flash. It can't beat the 11-inch iPad Pro's processor for heavy-duty tasks like video editing, though.

The 10.2-inch iPad also has an upgraded front camera with Center Stage support. Not only is it excellent for selfies, Center Stage track your face and you in the middle of the frame during video calls. That means your friends, family and co-workers will still be able to see you if you're moving around your room.

You can also upgrade your iPad into a decent workstation if you pick up the $99 Apple Pencil ($99 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) and the $159 Smart Keyboard ($149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)). Taking notes and typing feels great with these accessories, but it's a shame that there's nowhere to dock the Apple Pencil when you're not using it.

