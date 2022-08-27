Epic sale at Best Buy takes up to $400 off select MacBook Pros

August is coming to a close, which means we're now seeing some epic Labor Day sales. One of the best sales this weekend is knocking up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pros.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select MacBook Pros (opens in new tab). Note: Although the website says up to $350 off, when you click through the "shop now" button you'll see some models — such as the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro — are $400 off. (For more deals at Best Buy, check out our guide to the top Best Buy coupon codes).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $949 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

$350 off: Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $949. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but a $949 MacBook Pro is about as rare a deal as it gets.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

The MacBook Pro is hands down one of the most powerful laptops around. Whether you opt for the 14.2-inch or 16-inch model, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we were impressed with its blazing performance, gorgeous mini-LED display and the upgraded 1080p webcam. We were also fond of the fact that some of the best MacBook Pro features made a long-awaited comeback, some of which include the HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe.

We praised the refreshed Magic Keyboard, which not only makes typing more comfortable than ever, but also included function keys instead of the Touch Bar.

In our tests, the 14-inch MacBook Pro's battery life lasted just over 14 hours when used for general web surfing over Wi-Fi, which means it could easily get you through a whole day or a long flight.

If you want a bigger screen and more battery life, you'll want to opt for the 16-inch model. In our Macbook Pro 16-inch review, we squeezed over 15 hours on our test. Otherwise, both machines are nearly identical.

Keep in mind that these MacBook deals tend to sell out fast. So don't sleep on this deal. Also, make sure to check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more sales on Apple kit.