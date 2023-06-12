Don't wait for Prime Day — this awesome pizza oven just hit its lowest price ever

Backyard barbecues are great, but if you're a pizza fan (and who isn't) one of the best outdoor pizza ovens we've tested is $100 off.

Right now you can get the Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven on sale for $399 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the best price we've ever seen for this professional-grade oven. (Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout). This is one pre Prime Day deal you should snatch up now, as this oven is rarely on sale and we don't foresee it getting cheaper on Prime Day.

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Roccbox Pizza Oven is one of the best outdoor pizza ovens you can buy. In our Gozney Roccbox review, we loved its modern aesthetic and its ability to perfectly char pizza in minutes. It includes a propane gas burner, but can also be fueled by wood. (Detachable wood burner sold separately). The oven features a built-in thermometer, retractable legs, and includes a professional grade pizza peel. Rarely on sale, it's $100 off at Amazon or direct via Gozney.

The first thing you'll notice about the Gozney Roccbox is just how awesome it looks. From its domed shape to its eye-catching silicone jacket to its perforated fold-out legs, this pizza oven oozes style.

In our Gozney Roccbox review, we also loved all of the oven's features. An easy-to-read built-in thermometer makes it easy to glance over and know whether you're pizza is in the right temperature range. Even the pizza peel feels smartly designed: It has a short grip, making it easy to maneuver and push pizzas in and out of the oven.

The Roccbox includes a propane gas burner, but can also be fueled by wood. (Detachable wood burner sold separately). We used the gas burner in our tests and the oven delivered perfectly charred pizza in mere minutes.

