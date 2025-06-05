Gozney partners with Matty Matheson to launch a new limited-edition Tread pizza oven

When there’s pizza on the table, everyone wants to get a look in, and we couldn’t hold back from sharing that Gozney, one of the best pizza oven manufacturers, is launching a new limited edition oven. What’s more, the launch is in partnership with chef, actor, and television personality Matty Matheson.

What’s there to be excited about? The limited-edition version of Gozney’s Tread pizza oven has undergone a makeover; rather than the Olive or Black colorway, it now features a bright orange design with cartoon extras on the side.

It’s available direct from Gozney for $549, and although you can't purchase it just yet, you can sign up for it on Gozney's website.

The perfect collaboration

Matheson, best known for his work on the show 'The Bear', where he plays the character Neil Fak, has been collaborating with Gozney for 10 years. He brings his fun and approachable manner to his work, which is certainly reflected in the bold design of the limited-edition Signature version.

We love the engraved cartoon accents that feature on the exterior of the stainless steel pizza oven, which are drawn by Matty’s illustrator, Christopher Wilson.

Tom Gozney, founder and designer of Gozney, says, “The limited edition Tread is loud, bold, full of personality, and just like Matty, it doesn’t take itself too seriously,” and adds, “But underneath all that fun, it’s still Gozney through and through.”

From June 18, you can fire up a flaming orange version of Gozney's Tread pizza oven, which features as the best portable pizza oven in our best pizza oven buying guide.



However, despite the new limited edition, the Gozney Tread is a relative newcomer to the market, having only been introduced earlier in 2025. Aesthetically, it’s very similar to the super-sized Gozney Dome. The difference is that it can only handle small pies.

Its compact dimensions make this gas-fired pizza oven ideal for taking on camping and road trips — you can pack it up and go. Additionally, it can reach temperatures of over 900°F in as little as 15 minutes, cooking up to a 12-inch pizza. It also has a lateral gas burner that replicates a traditional wood-fired flame for even and consistent heat distribution.

However, if you don’t fancy the bright orange Matty version, you can opt for the standard colorways in either Olive or Off Black, which are available for slightly less at $499 from Gozney.