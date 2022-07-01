Disney Plus members can get 6 free months of Uber One — here's how

If your idea of the perfect holiday weekend includes sitting in an air conditioned room streaming your favorite shows, then this deal is for you.

Currently, existing Disney Plus members can get six free months of Uber One (opens in new tab) ($59 value) and $25 off their first Uber Eats order (opens in new tab). That's one of the best July 4th sales we've seen. Not a Disney Plus member, you can sign up here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: 6 free months Uber One + $25 credit @ Disney (opens in new tab)

Through August 17, current Disney Plus customers can get six months of Uber One ($59 value) for free. Additionally, you'll get $25 off your first Uber Eats order. This rare deal is valid for Disney Plus subscribers who are new to Uber One. After your six months are over, you may cancel your membership or let it auto renew at $9.99/month.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: join for $7.99/month @ Disney (opens in new tab)

Not a Disney Plus member? The streaming services gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics, Star Wars, Marvel, and more. Plans start at $7.99/month.

Uber One is a membership program that includes $0 delivery fees on food and groceries, discounts on rides, and more. After your six months are over, you'll be charged $9.99/month for Uber One. (Or you can avoid the charge and cancel it).

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services available for families. The service gives you access to a wide number of properties, from Marvel and Star Wars to Disney's own animated canon and The Simpsons (all 30+ seasons, and counting).

At $7.99 per month, it's one of the cheaper streaming services out there, and a lot of the content is available in 4K resolution with HDR color palettes, too. On top of that, you've got every single Disney Marvel movie, the Pixar and Disney vaults, all The Simpsons.